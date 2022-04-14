ISD celebrates Pahela Baishakh with Baishakhi mela and more

Additionally, ISD organised a photo booth on a traditional rickshaw, allowing guests to know Bangla culture, have fun, use props, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Moreover, to make the celebration a notch higher, ISD collaborated with students, parents, faculty, and staff to create a music video mash-up of two songs, Phule Phule Dhole Dhole (1882) by Rabindranath Tagore and The Banks O' Doon (1791) by Robert Burns. The Scottish song written by Robert Burns inspired Tagore to write the song "Phule Phule" on the same melodic schema.
On this occasion, Thomas Van der Wielen, Director, International School Dhaka (ISD), said, "Pahela Baishakh is the reflection of age-old Bangla tradition. Irrespective of caste, creed, and religious beliefs, Pahela Baishakh, brings together the whole Bangla-speaking world into one. ISD is proud to be a part of this historical celebration! We hope to keep on celebrating similar occasions to teach our students about the importance of Bangladesh's true culture and heritage.”