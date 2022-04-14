ISD celebrates Pahela Baishakh with Baishakhi mela and more

International School Dhaka (ISD) celebrated Pahela Baishakh with an iconic Baishakhi Mela, having different stalls, exciting games, and much more. The school also brought together students, parents, faculty, and staff for a music video on the song 'Phule Phule Dhole Dhole' in celebration of Pahela Baishakh.

To mark the beginning of Bangla New Year, ISD celebrated Pahela Baishakh on campus, holding an exceptional Baishakhi Mela. The mela consisted of face paintings, ring toss games, and Boishakhi inspired handicrafts and arts. Apart from that, the Baishakhi fair is also comprised of ten stalls held by its staff with food, clothing, jewelry, arts, traditional sweetmeats, and more, reflecting our traditional Bangla culture. Students, parents, and staff members attended the fair and participated in different games. Besides, in the field, secondary students organized kabaddi and kite-flying contests.