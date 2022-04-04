IU teachers decline to take combined admission test this year

In a written statement, IUTA General Secretary Professor M. Jahangir Hossain said that Islamic University should take the admission test under its previous system as it’s an autonomous university.
The university has a unique faculty, Theology and Islamic Studies faculty, and there is no such faculty in other public universities in the country.
Considering this IUTA has decided not to take part in the combined admission test any more.
They requested the university authorities to take the entry test under its previous system.
IUTA President Professor M Mizanur Rahman said that the cluster admission process has failed to meet its target of reducing hassles of the candidates and their guardians.
The admission process, however, created diverse problems for the admission seekers. “We informed the university authorities regarding the matter through submitting a written statement.”
IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam said he agrees to the teachers’ demands. The university authorities will discuss the issue at the next meeting, scheduled in a few days.