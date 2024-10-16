How to recheck HSC results
The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations were published on Tuesday, 15 October.
Students who did not secure expected results and are confident about their performance on exam scripts can apply to review their results within seven days, from 16 to 22 October.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for rechecking of HSC answer scripts:
Step 1: To initiate the application process, ensure you have a Teletalk prepaid SIM card.
Step 2: Open the SMS application on your phone and type the following message:
RSC <space> first three letters of your board <space> Roll Number <space> Subject Code
For example, if your board is Dhaka, your roll number is 123456, and you want to challenge the English paper (subject code 111), your message will look like this: RSC DHA 123456 111
Send this message to 16222.
Step 3: After sending the first SMS, you will receive a reply with a PIN code and the total amount required for the re-evaluation process. Note down the PIN code.
Step 4: To confirm your application, send another SMS in the following format:
RSC <space> Yes <space> PIN code <space> Your Contact Number
For example: RSC Yes 78945 01200000000
Send this to 16222.
Step 5: The charge for rechecking each subject paper is Tk 150. If you want to recheck multiple subjects, you can list the subject codes separated by commas. The total fee will be deducted from mobile balance accordingly.