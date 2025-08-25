Tomoshibi Academy launches Japanese language school in Dhaka

Tomoshibi Academy has launched its Japanese Language School on Sunday through a ceremony held at Grameen Banglar Akshay Tower in Vatara, Dhaka.

The academy is dedicated to promoting Japanese language education, strengthening cultural exchange, and fostering youth empowerment through skills development.

The ceremony was graced by Komine Ken, first secretary, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh, head of public relations and culture.

Principal Simoshoya Takashi expressed that Tomoshibi Academy is not only an educational institution but also a platform for community development.