Tomoshibi Academy launches Japanese language school in Dhaka
Tomoshibi Academy has launched its Japanese Language School on Sunday through a ceremony held at Grameen Banglar Akshay Tower in Vatara, Dhaka.
The academy is dedicated to promoting Japanese language education, strengthening cultural exchange, and fostering youth empowerment through skills development.
The ceremony was graced by Komine Ken, first secretary, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh, head of public relations and culture.
Principal Simoshoya Takashi expressed that Tomoshibi Academy is not only an educational institution but also a platform for community development.
“Our vision goes beyond language training. We are committed to providing opportunities for the youth of Bangladesh, especially from underdeveloped regions such as the hill tracts, to gain valuable skills, connect with Japan, and build brighter futures for themselves and their communities.”
The academy will begin with Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N5 and N4 courses, while preparing students for broader opportunities in Japan under the Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) and Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) schemes.
Through these initiatives, Tomoshibi Academy aims to open new pathways for Bangladeshi youth—empowering them with education, employment opportunities, and cultural exchange, while contributing to the long-term socio-economic development of marginalised communities.