Higher education in Australia: Bangladeshi students facing crisis

Australia’s international education sector—worth about USD 54 billion and regarded as a key driver of the country’s economy—is currently passing through a period of deep uncertainty.

Leading experts have warned that the sector is being threatened by the intense debate over immigration in the country and the rising tide of anti-immigration public sentiment.

In particular, unprecedented tightening in visa procedures for students from South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal and India has created serious concern among stakeholders about the future of the sector.