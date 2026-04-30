UCBD hosts inaugural ‘Campus to Corporate’ session to bridge academia and industry

Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD) has launched its new skill development platform, ‘Campus to Corporate’, with an inaugural interactive session aimed at strengthening the connection between academia and industry, reports a press release.

Held at the UCBD campus in Dhaka, the session marked the beginning of a structured initiative designed to prepare students for professional careers through direct engagement with senior corporate leaders and practitioners.

The first session featured Shadab Ahmed Khan, managing director of Coca-Cola Icecek Bangladesh (CCI Bangladesh), who interacted with students aspiring to build careers in the corporate sector.