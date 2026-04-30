UCBD hosts inaugural ‘Campus to Corporate’ session to bridge academia and industry
Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD) has launched its new skill development platform, ‘Campus to Corporate’, with an inaugural interactive session aimed at strengthening the connection between academia and industry, reports a press release.
Held at the UCBD campus in Dhaka, the session marked the beginning of a structured initiative designed to prepare students for professional careers through direct engagement with senior corporate leaders and practitioners.
The first session featured Shadab Ahmed Khan, managing director of Coca-Cola Icecek Bangladesh (CCI Bangladesh), who interacted with students aspiring to build careers in the corporate sector.
Drawing from his professional journey, he shared practical insights on leadership, career progression, and the importance of adaptability and continuous learning in today’s dynamic business environment.
Addressing the students, Shadab Ahmed Khan emphasised the importance of applying academic knowledge in real workplace situations, “Your academic foundation is important, but what truly differentiates you is how you translate learning into action. Stay curious, take initiative, and view challenges and failures as opportunities to grow.”
Through an open discussion and Q&A, students gained first-hand exposure to corporate realities, leadership mind-sets, and workplace expectations enabling them to better understand the demands of modern professional life.
Speaking about the initiative, Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group and Universal College Bangladesh, said, “Through ‘Campus to Corporate’, we aim to create meaningful connections between our students and industry leaders. This platform goes beyond textbooks, helping students build confidence, understand workplace dynamics, and develop the skills that employers value today.”
The ‘Campus to Corporate’ initiative forms part of UCBD’s broader commitment to industry-aligned education. Under this platform, the institution plans to host monthly interactive sessions with leading professionals from diverse industries, offering students consistent exposure to real-world perspectives and career pathways.
The session concluded with an interactive exchange between students and the speaker, reflecting UCBD’s focus on experiential, dialogue-driven learning that prepares graduates for successful professional journeys beyond the classroom.