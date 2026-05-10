Dhaka University Proctor resigns

Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed has resigned from his post. He submitted his resignation letter to the Vice-Chancellor on Sunday.

In the resignation letter, Professor Saifuddin Ahmed wrote, “I am formally submitting my resignation from the position of Proctor of Dhaka University, effective from the date of submission of this letter. It has been a great honour for me to serve in this role over the past 20 months and to have had the opportunity to work for maintaining discipline at the university and ensuring students’ welfare.”