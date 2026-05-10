Dhaka University Proctor resigns
Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed has resigned from his post. He submitted his resignation letter to the Vice-Chancellor on Sunday.
In the resignation letter, Professor Saifuddin Ahmed wrote, “I am formally submitting my resignation from the position of Proctor of Dhaka University, effective from the date of submission of this letter. It has been a great honour for me to serve in this role over the past 20 months and to have had the opportunity to work for maintaining discipline at the university and ensuring students’ welfare.”
Referring to personal reasons behind his decision, he wrote that he felt the need to step down from the position. However, he added, “I will remain committed to the university through my academic responsibilities and will ensure a smooth transition during the handover process.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the resignation, Professor Saifuddin Ahmed said, “Since joining as proctor, I have had to deal with many turbulent situations. Now that the university is moving towards a stable condition, I felt it would be appropriate for someone new to take on this responsibility.”
Following the fall of the Awami League government during the student–people uprising on 5 August 2024, Saifuddin Ahmed was appointed proctor of Dhaka University on 28 August that year.