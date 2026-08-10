SSC results: 66.27pc pass in Jessore Board

A total of 11,478 students obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2026 from Jessore board.

The passing rate from the board is 66.27 per cent. A total of 132,940 students appeared in this year’s SSC and equivalent exams from Jessore board.

Of the examinees from the board, 88,097 students passed the exam, according to the Jessore Education Board.

Earlier, the results were published around 10 am today, Monday.

Overall, the pass rate and students who obtained GPA-5 have decreased this year in the country.