Exam centre secretary himself involved in question leak of 6 subjects

Question papers for six subjects in the ongoing SSC examinations have been leaked in the Dinajpur Education Board. An examination centre secretary, who was devolved with taking question papers to the centre, himself was involved with the leak.

After the scam came to light on Tuesday, the authorities suspended exams in four subjects—mathematics, physics, agriculture and chemistry. Exams of two other subjects—higher mathematics and biology—would be held on time with new question papers.

A total of 174,000 students are participating in SSC exams under the Dinajapur board this year. The untoward incident has now botched their exam schedule. The exams schedule of other boards would remain unscathed since boards take exams under different question papers.

A case was filed over the incident with Bhurungamari police station on Tuesday night. Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls High School’s headmaster and secretary of the exam centre Md Lutfur Rahman, assistant teachers Md Jobair Hossain and Md Aminur Rahman, office assistant of the school Md Abu Hanif and 10-15 unidentified persons have been made accused in the case. Lutfur Rahman and teachers Jobair and Aminur have been arrested.