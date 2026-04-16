Non-govt educational institutions
471 teachers with fake certificates: Ministry asks DSHE to take action
The Directorate of Inspection and Audit (DIA), an agency under the Ministry of Education, has identified an academic certificate of an assistant teacher at Kholabanga Makbul Hossen High School in Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur as forged.
The agency stated that verification through the National University—the issuing authority—confirmed the certificate to be fake.
As a result, more than Tk 3.8 million (38 lakh) that the teacher received in salary and allowances from the government is now recoverable.
However, when contacted by phone, the school’s headmaster, Md Ali Akbar, told Prothom Alo that the assistant teacher’s certificate is valid.
He said they had addressed the audit objection in a broadsheet after it was raised, but have not yet received a resolution letter. Necessary steps will be taken once it is received.
Responding to the headmaster’s claim, a DIA official told Prothom Alo today (Thursday) that the agency does not declare certificates fake on its own.
When there is suspicion, it asks the issuing authority to verify the certificate through official correspondence. In this case, the National University has informed the DIA in writing that the teacher’s certificate is fake.
In contrast, for another suspicious certificate from the same school, verification confirmed it to be genuine, and it has been recorded as such.
Like this teacher, the DIA has identified a total of 471 teachers and staff across the country with forged or fake certificates. All of them are from non-government schools and colleges.
To improve the quality of education and ensure financial transparency, the DIA conducts audits and inspections of academic activities at secondary and college-level institutions and makes recommendations accordingly. However, various allegations have also been raised about the agency’s own operations.
Currently, recruitment of teachers in non-government educational institutions is conducted through examinations administered by the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA). According to the DIA report, among the 471 individuals, 194 have fake teacher registration certificates. Additionally, 229 have forged computer training certificates, and 48 have fake certificates in B.P.Ed., B.Ed., library science, or other academic qualifications.
The DIA recently sent its recommendations along with the list to the Ministry of Education for action. Based on this, the ministry has written to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), instructing it to take necessary measures in accordance with the “Manpower Structure and MPO Policy-2025” for non-government educational institutions (schools and colleges). The letter, sent yesterday, Wednesday, also asked DSHE to inform the ministry about the actions taken.
A DIA official told Prothom Alo that inspectors collect copies of teachers’ certificates during institutional visits. Suspected certificates are later verified through the issuing authorities. Most of the 471 cases identified as fake were determined based on inspection data from 2024 and 2025. After following due procedures, the recommendations were submitted to the ministry.
The official also noted that in 2023, salaries of 678 teachers were suspended for similar reasons.
DIA Director MM Shahidul Islam told Prothom Alo that they make recommendations to the ministry for action, which is then carried out through administrative channels.
He added that they have learned a letter has already been sent to the Director General of DSHE regarding this matter.
Shahidul Islam expressed hope that effective measures will be taken and such irregularities will be eliminated.