471 teachers with fake certificates: Ministry asks DSHE to take action

The Directorate of Inspection and Audit (DIA), an agency under the Ministry of Education, has identified an academic certificate of an assistant teacher at Kholabanga Makbul Hossen High School in Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur as forged.

The agency stated that verification through the National University—the issuing authority—confirmed the certificate to be fake.

As a result, more than Tk 3.8 million (38 lakh) that the teacher received in salary and allowances from the government is now recoverable.

However, when contacted by phone, the school’s headmaster, Md Ali Akbar, told Prothom Alo that the assistant teacher’s certificate is valid.

He said they had addressed the audit objection in a broadsheet after it was raised, but have not yet received a resolution letter. Necessary steps will be taken once it is received.