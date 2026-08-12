SSC at 54: Man scores GPA 4.35 after son becomes physician, daughter a nurse
After helping his son become a physician and his daughter a nurse, Ali Akbar, 54, has passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination.
He obtained a GPA of 4.35 after taking the examination from the Building Maintenance Trade of the technical branch of Naohata Science and Technology High School in Rajshahi.
His family members as well as neighbours are delighted at his achievement.
Ali Akbar, who works at a private hospital, lives in Bagatipara municipal town in Natore. He said, “Age is not a barrier to education. Willpower, mental strength and perseverance can bring success. I have established this truth.”
According to relatives, Akbar is the second among six brothers and five sisters. Although his father struggled to run the family on a limited income, he began his education at a madrasah in his village.
He studied up to Class-VII before dropping out in 1983. He helped his father by running a small business. He got married in 1990.
After the birth of a son and a daughter, Ali Akbar moved to Rajshahi with his family. There, both he and his wife took jobs at a private hospital.
It was difficult to cover the family's other expenses while also paying for their children's education. Still, he did not give up.
He helped his daughter complete her nursing studies in 2015 and enrolled his son in a medical college. His son passed MBBS in 2019 and appeared in the BCS examination. He is now working as a physician after passing the 42nd BCS examination.
Ali Akbar said that after his children completed their studies and started working, he began dreaming of resuming his own education. After thinking about it for several days, he discussed the matter with his wife and children, who encouraged him.
He said, “Nowadays, many boys and girls waste time looking at mobile phones day and night. They fail their examinations. I wanted to show them that success is bound to come if there is willpower and mental strength. I gave my son a mobile phone after he entered the third year of medical college. My daughter got a mobile phone after completing her nursing studies.”
His son, physician Ismail Hossain, told Prothom Alo, “Father would talk about starting his studies again during family discussions. We encouraged him. We made all the arrangements for him to enrol in school. We also helped him with his studies. We are extremely happy that our father has passed SSC. We want him to continue his education.”