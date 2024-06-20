Education ministry cuts summer vacation, retains Saturday off
The education ministry has curtailed the summer vacation for educational institutions by a week and retained the weekly holiday on Saturday, alongside Friday.
The institutions were supposed to reopen on 2 July after the ongoing summer vacation. Due to the new decision, they will now resume on 26 June.
Abul Khayer, the information and public relations officer of the education ministry, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Thursday afternoon.
In favour of the decision, the ministry argues the annual teaching days have decreased significantly this year, and they would be reduced further if Saturdays remain a weekly holiday.
However, it eventually retained the staryday off, but cut down the summer vacation by one week.