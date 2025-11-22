Jagannath university admission test, 11 steps application process
Jagannath University (JnU) has published the admission guidelines for the bachelor (Honours) and BBA first-year programmes for the 2025–2026 academic session.
The guidelines were released on Thursday through an official university notice. According to the authorities, applicants will be able to submit their applications for the admission test through the university website.
As per the published guidelines, the admission test will be conducted on a total score of 100 marks. A deduction of 0.25 marks will be applied for each incorrect answer.
Each correct answer has been assigned a value of 0.75 marks. Of the total, 72 marks have been allocated for the MCQ examination, 10 marks for SSC or equivalent results and 18 marks for HSC or equivalent results.
Earlier, on 13 November, general students submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor, requesting the reinstatement of written question papers and negative marking for the 2025–26 admission examinations.
The application fee has been set at Tk 1,000 for Units ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ and Tk 1,200 for Unit ‘E’ (Fine Arts). Fees may be paid through mobile banking services (bKash, Rocket and CellFin).
According to the eligibility criteria, applicants must have a minimum combined GPA (SSC and HSC) of 7.50 for the Science Unit; at least 6.50 for the Arts & Law, Business Studies and Social Science Units; and a minimum combined GPA of 6.00 for the Fine Arts Unit.
As per the admission test schedule, the Unit ‘E’ (Faculty of Fine Arts) examination will be held on 13 December. The Unit ‘A’ (Science) examination will take place on 26 December; Unit ‘C’ (Business Studies) on 27 December; Unit ‘D’ (Social Science) on 9 January; and Unit ‘B’ (Arts & Law) on 30 January.
The guidelines also state that any form of fraud, malpractice, or misconduct during the examination will result in the immediate cancellation of candidature, along with necessary legal action.
11 Steps of the Application Process
First, provide the HSC and SSC roll numbers along with a mobile number to obtain a password. The password will be sent to the mobile number.
Log in to the system.
After logging in, the Dashboard will display the list of units for which the applicant is eligible. To apply for a unit, click the “Click here to Apply” button.
Upload a photograph and signature.
Select the question version.
Select the examination centre (for Units A and B).
If applicable, select the quota type and upload the required documents.
Make the payment through bKash or Rocket.
After payment, proceed to Final Submit.
Once Final Submit is completed, no information can be updated.
Log out upon completing the application process.
The university has also stated that all admission-related information will be available on its official website.