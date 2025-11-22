Jagannath university admission test, 11 steps application process

Jagannath University (JnU) has published the admission guidelines for the bachelor (Honours) and BBA first-year programmes for the 2025–2026 academic session.

The guidelines were released on Thursday through an official university notice. According to the authorities, applicants will be able to submit their applications for the admission test through the university website.

As per the published guidelines, the admission test will be conducted on a total score of 100 marks. A deduction of 0.25 marks will be applied for each incorrect answer.

Each correct answer has been assigned a value of 0.75 marks. Of the total, 72 marks have been allocated for the MCQ examination, 10 marks for SSC or equivalent results and 18 marks for HSC or equivalent results.