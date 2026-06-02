Khulna University: Students see no major changes, facilities have not improved

For a long time, students have expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of food in Khulna University’s residential halls. Most are unhappy with the food quality in the halls’ dining facilities and canteens. As a result, a large portion of the university community regularly eats at food stalls along Hall Road outside the halls. According to students, around 70 per cent of them depend on food from outside the halls.

Saikat Das, a fourth-year student of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department, told Prothom Alo that the cost of lunch and dinner combined in the hall dining facility is 70 taka. The meal includes one piece of chicken, fish, or an egg. Rice and lentils are unlimited. “But the quality of the food is such that you can’t eat it continuously for two or three days,” he said, “The food in the hall canteen is not very satisfactory either and that’s why most students eat at the shops along Hall Road. I don’t think there has been any significant improvement in food quality.”

Limon Sheikh, a master’s student in the History and Civilization Department and a resident of Khan Jahan Ali Hall, said that it the food on Hall Road is of poor quality, but even so, it is somewhat better than the food in the halls.

Eating outside costs on, average around 130 taka a day. By the end of the month, that becomes a significant expense.