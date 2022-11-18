Education

HSC

Technical board postponed Bangla 1st paper exam to be held on 7 Dec

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
HSC and equivalent exams File photo

The postponed Bangla first paper examination of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) under the technical education board will be held on 7 December. Earlier, the board canceled the exam, citing printing errors in the question.  

The technical board published the fresh schedule on Friday by issuing a press release signed by its deputy exam controller, Md Sultan Hossain.

The release reads, the postponed Bangla first paper will be held on 7 December between 2:00pm and 4:00 pm. 

