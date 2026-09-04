BUET Professor Nazrul Islam dies
Professor Nazrul Islam, a teacher and researcher at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), has died. He passed away at a hospital in the capital on Friday.
He is survived by his wife, Dipa Islam; daughter, Nabanita Islam; and grandson, Aurik Shahriar.
Professor Nazrul Islam earned a PhD in Applied Chemistry from Patrice Lumumba University in the then Soviet Union, now Russia.
He devoted his entire professional life to teaching, research and nurturing generations of students.