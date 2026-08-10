SSC Results: Zero pass rate in 312 institutions
No students passed this year’s SSC and equivalent examinations from 312 institutions across the 11 education boards.
Of these, 57 institutions are under the nine general education boards, 226 under the Madrasah Education Board and 29 under the Technical Education Board.
In addition, none of the students at one of the overseas examination centres passed.
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon formally inaugurated the publication of the results at 10am on Monday (10 August) at the conference room of the Ministry of Education.
At the event, the chairmen of all education boards handed over the examination results to the education minister.
A total of 106,009 students under the nine general education boards have obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2026 while 125,018 students obtained GPA-5 last year.
This year, the average pass rate across the general education boards stands at 64.05 percent, down from 68.04 percent last year.
That is, the pass rate has decreased by 3.99 percentage points.