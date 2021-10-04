Jobseekers in dilemma over 14 tests on the same day, Friday

Recruitment examinations in various government organisations and ministries have been resumed after a halt for around one and a half years due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The students, however, have been pitched into trouble as multiple organisations have set the same date for recruitment tests.

A total of 14 different recruitment exams would be held on next Friday, 8 October. Some of these will be held at the same time.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, National Security Intelligence, Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited, Sadharan Bima Corporation, BCS Non Cadre, Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Ltd, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, Power Grid Company of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Power Development Board and Padma Oil Company have published routines for recruitment exams to be held on Friday.