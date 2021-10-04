Jobseekers in dilemma over 14 tests on the same day, Friday

Some of these exams would be held at the same time. Exams for the assistant manager (general) post of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited would be held from 10:00am to 11:00am. Exams for assistant director (administration) post of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board would also be held at the same time.
A jobseeker, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the schedules of four exams he applied for are on the same date. Of these, two would be held at the same time.
The jobseeker said he applied for those four jobs as circulars did not mention that the exams would be held simultaneously.
“I had to spend Tk 1,673 to apply for these exams. This is a big amount for an unemployed youth like me. My money would not have been wasted if the authorities of these organisations coordinated,” he said.
Another jobseeker named Nasrin Sultana Nipa said the authorities need to refund the application fees of the exams which could not be taken.
Imran, a jobseeker, said exams for five jobs he applied for would be held on Friday. So, he will be able to sit for only 2 of these exams.
Imran had to spend Tk 2,300 for applying for those jobs. It is painful not to be able to appear for the exams as he paid application fees with money earned from tuition, he added.
Many of the jobseekers were expressing their dissatisfaction over the matter in recruitment test-related Facebook groups. They urged the authorities of these organisations to coordinate among themselves and reschedule the exams.
Recruitment exams of various organisations were held on last Friday and Saturday.
Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board’s director (admin) Mohammad Khaled Hossain told Prothom Alo, "Every organisation issues their recruitment circular and exam dates separately. We have selected the test date the same way. We are not supposed to know if other organisations’ exams would be held that day."
He said they now have nothing to do as they need to make many preparations for an exam.
"But we will take alternative measures if the ministry issues any order in this end," he added.