Dreaming of studying abroad? Why Seoul could be your answer

1. Job Opportunities: Seoul is now one of the world’s centres of technology, business, and innovation. Major technology companies are located in important areas like Gangnam and Digital Media City. The city's trade markets create opportunities in business, retail, and export sectors.

2. Cost of Education: According to the QS Best University website, the average annual tuition fee for international students in Seoul is about USD 6,300. The cost of living can vary depending on lifestyle. However, affordable student housing and part-time job opportunities make it easier to manage expenses.

3. 24-Hour City: Seoul is a vibrant city that never sleeps. Whether it's studying late at night, shopping for food, or entertainment, there is always something to do here at any time.

4. Spiritual Connection: For students seeking mental peace, the city has peaceful Buddhist temples where scope for meditation, rest, and rejuvenation can be found amidst a busy schedule.