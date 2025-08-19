Dreaming of studying abroad? Why Seoul could be your answer
Many students dream of pursuing higher education abroad. International institutions provide opportunities for study and building a good career, offer quality education, a global learning environment, and cultural experiences, which can help shape a student’s future.
In this case, deciding where to study is not just about choosing a university; selecting the city is also an important factor. Aspects such as the city’s reputation, safety, lifestyle, cost of living, and job opportunities should be carefully considered.
In the latest 2026 report by the UK-based education and research organisation QS Quacquarelli Symonds, Seoul, South Korea has claimed the top spot as the preferred student city. Last year, London held the first position. The QS ranking was created based on the cost of living in cities, diversity of students and quality of universities, cultural attractions, and job opportunities for graduates.
Why you should choose Seoul
1. Job Opportunities: Seoul is now one of the world’s centres of technology, business, and innovation. Major technology companies are located in important areas like Gangnam and Digital Media City. The city's trade markets create opportunities in business, retail, and export sectors.
2. Cost of Education: According to the QS Best University website, the average annual tuition fee for international students in Seoul is about USD 6,300. The cost of living can vary depending on lifestyle. However, affordable student housing and part-time job opportunities make it easier to manage expenses.
3. 24-Hour City: Seoul is a vibrant city that never sleeps. Whether it's studying late at night, shopping for food, or entertainment, there is always something to do here at any time.
4. Spiritual Connection: For students seeking mental peace, the city has peaceful Buddhist temples where scope for meditation, rest, and rejuvenation can be found amidst a busy schedule.
Best universities in Seoul (according to QS university rankings)
i. Seoul National University
ii. Yonsei University
iii. Korea University
iv. Sungkyunkwan University
v. Hanyang University
vi. Kyung Hee University
vii. Sijong University
viii. Chung-Ang University
ix. Ahwa Women's University
x. Sojang University
xi. Dongguk University
xii. Konkuk University
xiii. Hankuk University of Foreign Studies
xiv. University of Seoul
Step by step application process
1. The universities websites have detailed information about various programmes, eligibility criteria, and tuition fees.
2. Prepare the necessary documents. Keep academic transcripts, passports, and proof of English (IELTS score) or Korean language (TOPIK score) proficiency.
3. International students should apply through the designated university’s online admission portal.
4. Pay the application fee, which varies by institution.
5. Some universities conduct interviews online or in person for admission.
6. After receiving the confirmation letter, apply for the student visa (D-2) at the South Korean embassy.
7. Before going to Korea, arrange your accommodation and financial plan, and consider options for dormitories or shared apartments.
Due to its world-class universities, safe environment, vibrant lifestyle, and thriving job market, Seoul has already earned a distinct reputation as one of the best student cities in the world.
For those who wish to study abroad, it can be a top providing a perfect blend of outstanding education and cultural richness.