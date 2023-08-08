HSC exams to begin 17 Aug, coaching centres to close for one and a half months: Education minister

Though some of the candidates and guardians sought the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams to be deferred for a few days due to the dengue situation across the country, the government has decided to take the exams from scheduled 17 August.
Education minister Dipu Moni said this in a press briefing at International Mother Language Institute in the city’s Segunbagicha on Tuesday.
The minister further said all the coaching centres across the country will remain closed from 14 August to 25 September in this regard to ensure an exam environment free from rumours of question paper leak and cheating.