Dhaka Medical College shut sine die

Dhaka Medical College has been shut sine die on Saturday afternoon. The students of the collage have been asked to leave the residential halls within 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday.

Professor Kamrul Alam, Principal of Dhaka Medical College, told Prothom Alo that the students had been demonstrating for construction of a new hostel as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, Housing and Public Works Ministry declared a residential building unusable. Still some students are residing at that building defying the instruction of the authorities.