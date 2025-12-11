School admission: Publication of lottery results begins, here’s how to check

The process of publishing the lottery results for admissions to grades 1 through 9 in government and private secondary schools for the 2026 academic year has begun.

Today, Thursday (11 December 2025), the publication of the digital lottery results commenced at an event held at the International Mother Language Institute.

The results will be available on the website https://gsa.teletalk.com.bd/ and via SMS from any Teletalk mobile phone. To receive the results through Teletalk SMS, type: GSA<space>Result<space>User ID and send it to 16222.”

Officials from the Ministry of Education and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education are present at the event.

A large screen has been set up at the International Mother Language Institute. The names of schools and applicants’ IDs are appearing on the screen one after another. Students are being selected through an automatic process.