ISD hosts exclusive Experience Day for Pixieland Families
International School Dhaka (ISD) has hosted a warm and engaging Primary Experience Day, welcoming families from Pixieland to its campus in Bashundhara, Dhaka, said a press release.
Recognising that choosing the right school is an important decision for any family, the Experience Day on 20 May offered Pixieland parents a clear understanding of students’ learning journey and of ISD’s activities, both within and beyond academics.
After a meet-and-greet session, the event started with the Learning Share session on primary readiness. Led by ISD’s primary educators, they explained the school’s play-based curriculum and discussed key development milestones within the IB Primary Years Programme framework. This helped parents understand how the school supports children as they move from a playgroup setting into a primary school environment.
Meanwhile, the Open Q&A with educators’ segment, focused on authentic connection and open dialogue. This allowed the Pixieland parents to ask ISD educators and parents their questions and talk about shared experiences.
One parent said, “When it comes to our children’s education, parents want nothing but the absolute best for them. This experience at ISD was truly eye-opening for us. Seeing the school’s environment first-hand and being able to interact with all the educators and ISD parents has really made our decision-making so much easier.”
Dr Michael Palmer, Primary School Principal, ISD, reflected, “We know that choosing the right school is one of the most important decisions a family can make. Through the Experience Day, we hoped families would not only gain clarity about our school, but also feel a genuine sense of comfort, connection, and belonging as they imagined their child here.”
“By opening our doors to the Pixieland parents, a group known for its long-standing focus on social skills and safety, we wanted to provide a firsthand look at our IB Primary Years Programme. It allowed families to see how our supportive and high-quality learning environment fosters the curiosity and global citizenship that define an IB education right from the start.”
Pixieland Playgroup is a pre-school that has been providing valuable service to parents of young children in Dhaka since 1985. With a legacy built on fostering a nurturing and safe environment, the pre-school prioritizes the development of essential social skills and creative curiosity.
The Experience Day concluded with personalised campus tours where parents and children could explore the classrooms, outdoor play areas and the wider school facilities.