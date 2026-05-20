ISD hosts exclusive Experience Day for Pixieland Families

One parent said, “When it comes to our children’s education, parents want nothing but the absolute best for them. This experience at ISD was truly eye-opening for us. Seeing the school’s environment first-hand and being able to interact with all the educators and ISD parents has really made our decision-making so much easier.”

Dr Michael Palmer, Primary School Principal, ISD, reflected, “We know that choosing the right school is one of the most important decisions a family can make. Through the Experience Day, we hoped families would not only gain clarity about our school, but also feel a genuine sense of comfort, connection, and belonging as they imagined their child here.”