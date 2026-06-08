Govt moves to ease delays in teachers’ retirement benefits

Thousands of retired teachers and employees have been waiting months, often years, for their dues following retirement. Some have even passed away without ever receiving their money, leading to deep frustration and anger within the teaching community.

According to sources at the Ministry of Education, the Retirement Benefits Board currently has around Tk 10.82 billion in deposits, while the Welfare Trust holds approximately Tk 3.5 billion. The total amount of accumulated funds is expected to increase further in the near future.

Sources said a proposal has been made to provide partial retirement benefits of Tk 500,000 each to around 8,000 teachers. So far, however, payments for 3,100 individuals have been prepared following verification.

Meanwhile, the Welfare Trust is ready to provide welfare benefits to around 3,500 teachers and employees, although the final number may change.

More than 600,000 teachers and employees are currently enlisted under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) system in private educational institutions across Bangladesh. Their retirement and welfare benefits are administered through two separate organisations, the Non-Government Teacher and Employee Welfare Trust and the Non-Government Teacher and Employee Retirement Benefit Board.

Previously based in the BANBEIS building in the Nilkhet-Palashi area, both institutions recently relocated to the Probashi Kallyan Bhaban in Eskaton Garden.