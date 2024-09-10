UCB students to benefit from partnership with EBL
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) has penned a partnership with Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) to provide exciting career prospects to UCB students. A MoU has been signed between the two organisations with a vision to bridge the gap between industry and academia for the students, states a press release.
Over the recent months, UCB has undertaken a series of partnership initiatives with different reputed organisations where students can gain valuable exposure to practical learning after the completion of their degrees.
Following a successful continuation, this MoU was signed on 8 September, 2024, on the UCB Campus. CEO of STS Group, Manas Singh and DMD, head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, M Khorshed Anowar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.
This collaboration is expected to enhance UCB students’ career opportunities through exclusive placement and internship opportunities at EBL. Students will also take part in training programmes, knowledge-sharing sessions, guest lectures, career guidance, and mentoring sessions. The partnership provides students with access to industry-leading resources and networking opportunities.
CEO of STS Group, Manas Singh said, “We aim to create and empower the next generation of industry leaders of the country. This partnership will go a long way in securing future for our bright students by enriching their educational experiences and exposing them to the practicality of the industry.”
UCB is enabling Bangladeshi students to accelerate their global-standard higher education journeys after O/AS/A/HSC levels. To know more details about UCB partners and programmes, visit – https://ucbbd.org/.