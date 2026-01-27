DU science unit admission test results published, pass rate 7.46pc
The results of the Science Unit admission test for the 2025–2026 academic year at the University of Dhaka (DU) have been published. The results were released on Monday (26 January 2026). The overall pass rate stands at 7.46 per cent.
In the admission test, Nafim Fuad Fatin of RAJUK Uttara Model College secured first position while Mahir Ahmed of Notre Dame College achieved second position, and Nabid Hasan, also of Notre Dame College, placed third.
Candidates can view their results by logging into the admission website using their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) roll number, board name, year of passing and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) roll number.
Results can also be accessed via SMS from Grameenphone, Banglalink or Teletalk numbers by sending: DU SCI.
This year, 114,114 candidates applied against 1,891 available seats. Of these, 102,093 candidates appeared in the examination and 7,621 candidates were declared successful.
Among the successful candidates, 7,212 are from the science stream, 300 from the humanities stream, and 109 from the business studies stream. The examinations of 4,278 candidates were cancelled.
The pass rate is 7.46 per cent. The admission test was held on 27 December.
Successful candidates will be able to complete the detailed application form and subject preference form from 3:00 pm on 27 January until 3:00 pm on 5 February.
Applicants under various quotas must collect the relevant quota forms from the office of the dean of the Faculty of Science between 1 February and 5 February, complete them duly and submit them to the dean’s office within the stipulated time.
Applications for re-scrutiny of results may be submitted to the office of the dean of the Faculty of Science, subject to payment of the prescribed fee, from 27 January to 1 February 2026. The final decision will be announced on 3 February 2026.