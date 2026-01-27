DU science unit admission test results published, pass rate 7.46pc

The results of the Science Unit admission test for the 2025–2026 academic year at the University of Dhaka (DU) have been published. The results were released on Monday (26 January 2026). The overall pass rate stands at 7.46 per cent.

In the admission test, Nafim Fuad Fatin of RAJUK Uttara Model College secured first position while Mahir Ahmed of Notre Dame College achieved second position, and Nabid Hasan, also of Notre Dame College, placed third.

Candidates can view their results by logging into the admission website using their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) roll number, board name, year of passing and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) roll number.