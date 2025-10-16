HSC results: Girls outperform boys

Female students in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2025 have outnumbered their male students in achieving higher pass rate and a greater number of GPA-5 achievers likewise previous years.

The average pass rate across the 11 education boards this year stands at 58.83 per cent. The pass rate of female students is 62.97 per cent, while that of male students is 54.60 per cent-showing girls ahead by 8.37 percentage points.

In terms of GPA-5 results, girls have also taken the lead. Out of a total of 69,097 students who achieved GPA-5, 37,044 are girls and 32,053 are boys.

The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations were published simultaneously at 10:00 am today.

This year's HSC and equivalent examinations began on June 26 and ended on August 19, followed by practical exams held from 21 to 31 August.

A total of 1,235,661 students participated in the examinations under 11 education boards. Of them, 611,446 were male and 624,215 were female.