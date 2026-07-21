US Humphrey Fellowship opens for 2027–28: 9-month fully funded programme with monthly stipend

Applications are now open for the 2027–28 Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship, one of the United States’ flagship international fellowship programmes.

According to the US Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladeshi professionals from the public, private and non-governmental sectors are eligible to apply for the nine-month, fully funded programme.

Established in 1978 in honour of the late US Senator and Vice-President Hubert H. Humphrey, the fellowship forms part of the Fulbright Programme. It offers accomplished early- and mid-career professionals the opportunity to undertake non-degree graduate-level study, strengthen their leadership skills and enhance their professional expertise through collaboration with leading US institutions.