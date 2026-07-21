US Humphrey Fellowship opens for 2027–28: 9-month fully funded programme with monthly stipend
Applications are now open for the 2027–28 Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship, one of the United States’ flagship international fellowship programmes.
According to the US Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladeshi professionals from the public, private and non-governmental sectors are eligible to apply for the nine-month, fully funded programme.
Established in 1978 in honour of the late US Senator and Vice-President Hubert H. Humphrey, the fellowship forms part of the Fulbright Programme. It offers accomplished early- and mid-career professionals the opportunity to undertake non-degree graduate-level study, strengthen their leadership skills and enhance their professional expertise through collaboration with leading US institutions.
The programme is designed to foster lasting professional ties between American and international professionals while exposing future leaders and policymakers to US society, culture and professional practice.
Selection is highly competitive and is open to professionals in the public and private sectors who have demonstrated a strong commitment to public service.
Fellowships are available in fields related to human and institutional capacity, rights and freedoms, and sustainable land and prosperous communities, including public health, infectious diseases, and education management.
Fellowship benefits
Successful applicants will receive: full tuition fees at the host university; pre-academic English language training, where required; monthly living stipend; one-off settling-in allowance; accident and sickness coverage; book allowance; one-time computer allowance; international return airfare to and from the United States, along with domestic travel required for programme activities; and a professional development allowance to cover field visits, professional tours and conferences.
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must:
* Be Bangladeshi citizens residing in Bangladesh throughout the application and selection process;
* Not hold dual Bangladeshi-US citizenship or US permanent residency;
* Hold a valid passport at the time of application;
* Be an early- or mid-career professional with a proven record of public service and strong leadership potential;
* Not be a recent university graduate;
* Have completed at least four years of full-time university education;
* Have a minimum of five years' full-time professional experience in a relevant field after obtaining their university degree (before August 2026) and demonstrate an interest in policy issues related to their education and profession;
* Not be solely university lecturers or academic researchers unless they also have management experience. An exception may be made for those teaching English as a foreign language;
* Not have studied at a US graduate school for one academic year or more during the seven years preceding August 2026;
* Not have spent more than six months in the US during the five years preceding August 2026;
* Demonstrate proficiency in written and spoken English. Applicants whose TOEFL scores have expired will be required to sit the test if shortlisted. The American Center will arrange the TOEFL examination for selected candidates only;
* Demonstrate the experience, skills and commitment required for the fellowship, while explaining how participation in the Humphrey Programme would provide opportunities unavailable through other means; and
* Commit to returning to Bangladesh upon completion of the fellowship.
How to apply
Applications must be submitted through the Humphrey Fellowship's online application system.
Interested candidates must first create an Institute of International Education (IIE) account to gain access to the application form and should carefully read all application instructions before submitting their application.
For further information, applicants may contact [email protected]
Application deadline
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 pm on 13 August 2026.
Further details, including the application procedure and programme information, are available on the fellowship's official website.