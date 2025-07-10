SSC results: Female students outperform males in scoring GPA-5
A total of 139,032 candidates have obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations this year.
Among the candidates achieved GPA-5, a total of 73,616 are female students and 65,416 male.
This was revealed at a media conference held at DHaka education board today, Thursday.
The average passing rate in this year is 68.45 per cent, which was 83.04 per cent last year. That means, the pass rate this year has come down by 14.95 per cent.