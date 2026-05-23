Discipline restored at Rajshahi University halls, dissatisfaction with services persists

Prior to the political shift of 2024, Rajshahi University repeatedly made headlines for incidents such as the forced eviction of students from residential halls, seat-trading, and student torture. Following this political transition, a sense of relief has returned to the residential halls. Discipline has been restored, and the allocation of residency has returned to an orderly system.

However, comprehensive reforms aligned with student expectations remain unseen.

Due to deep dissatisfaction with the quality of services, students still derisively refer to the medical centre as the ‘Napa Centre’. Complaints regarding the quality of food in the dining halls are ceaseless. Furthermore, allegations of political considerations influencing administrative appointments, ranging from the Vice-Chancellor to various administrative posts, persist just as before. The lack of digital facilities in administrative operations also continues to cause significant distress to students.

Amidst the changed environment brought about by the student-public uprising of 2024, the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) elections were held for the first time in 35 years.

A panel backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir secured victory in 20 out of 23 posts, including those of Vice-President (VP) and Assistant General Secretary (AGS). Although this panel, named the ‘Combined Student Alliance’, promised 24 reforms within 12 months to address student demands, students report that the vast majority of these remain ‘elusive’.