Primary scholarship exam to be held in April

The primary scholarship examination of last year, which had been suspended due to a court case, will be held in the first week of April before the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha.

Students from kindergartens will also be allowed to participate in this scholarship examination. In this case, 80 per cent of the scholarships will go to students of government primary schools and 20 per cent to students of kindergartens and other private schools.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon announced this information today, Wednesday at a press conference held at the Secretariat on the occasion of publishing the results of the Junior Scholarship Examination for Class VIII and the scholarship examinations of Class VIII and Class V (Ebtedayee) of madrasas.

State Minister for Education Boby Hajjaj was also present.