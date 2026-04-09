British council offers STEM scholarships for women to study in UK
For the sixth consecutive year, the British Council is offering fully funded scholarships to women to study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses in the UK, reports a press release.
The Women in STEM scholarship programme, part of the British Council’s Going Global Partnerships, provides funding for one-year master's degree courses at top ranking universities and research institutions within the UK, with the objective of increasing opportunities for women in STEM, strengthening female leadership in science and innovation, and promoting a more diverse and gender-representative STEM sector.
To date, the programme has engaged 43 leading UK universities and awarded around 500 scholarships.
Each scholarship for the 2026-27 academic year is worth a minimum of £40,000, including tuition fees, living stipends, travel and visa costs, health coverage fees and English language support.
The life-changing scholarships provide access to world-leading science and research universities in the UK and platforms to connect with experts in STEM and the UK’s global network of alumni.
Globally, 90 scholarships are available, and eligible applicants span 30 countries. 25 scholarships are open to applicants from South Asia, working with 5 UK universities.
The British Council’s global head of Enabling Research & Science, Jen Bardsley, says: “It’s fantastic to be able to run our Women in STEM scholarship programme again for the 2026-27 academic year. The programme represents lowering barriers to STEM careers for women and really creating a more inclusive and diverse set of voices in science, which we know leads to better science and improved outcomes for everyone.”
Toufiq Hasan, head of education, British Council Bangladesh, says, “Addressing the gender gap in STEM requires sustained investment in talent, access, and leadership. The British Council’s Women in STEM scholarship is a key part of our commitment to supporting Bangladesh in developing a more inclusive and future-ready STEM ecosystem, by connecting emerging women leaders with the UK’s world-class research and innovation landscape.”
“I consider my journey as a British Council Women in STEM Scholar truly transformative. It not only strengthened my research skills and feminist practice but also gave me the confidence to contribute to policy conversations and inspire other women pursuing careers in STEM”, says Sadia Zaman, a STEM scholar from Bangladesh.
For more information, including a full list of eligible countries and territories, and participating UK universities, please visit the global British Council website.
To see details of scholarships which are available in Bangladesh please visit Bangladesh link. Applications for the Women in STEM scholarships are open until 30 April 2026.