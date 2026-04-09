British council offers STEM scholarships for women to study in UK

For the sixth consecutive year, the British Council is offering fully funded scholarships to women to study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses in the UK, reports a press release.

The Women in STEM scholarship programme, part of the British Council’s Going Global Partnerships, provides funding for one-year master's degree courses at top ranking universities and research institutions within the UK, with the objective of increasing opportunities for women in STEM, strengthening female leadership in science and innovation, and promoting a more diverse and gender-representative STEM sector.

To date, the programme has engaged 43 leading UK universities and awarded around 500 scholarships.