Principal of Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong to visit Dhaka to strengthen educational ties

Spencer A Fowler, principal of Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong (LPCUWC), will arrive in Dhaka tonight, Sunday for a two-day visit to share insights into the college’s distinctive educational model and explore collaboration opportunities within Bangladesh’s education sector.

During his visit, Fowler will meet with senior government officials, leading academics, parents of current Bangladeshi students, and members of the LPCUWC alumni association.

LPCUWC is a prestigious, fully residential pre-university boarding college and a member of the global United World College (UWC) movement.