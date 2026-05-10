Principal of Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong to visit Dhaka to strengthen educational ties
Spencer A Fowler, principal of Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong (LPCUWC), will arrive in Dhaka tonight, Sunday for a two-day visit to share insights into the college’s distinctive educational model and explore collaboration opportunities within Bangladesh’s education sector.
During his visit, Fowler will meet with senior government officials, leading academics, parents of current Bangladeshi students, and members of the LPCUWC alumni association.
LPCUWC is a prestigious, fully residential pre-university boarding college and a member of the global United World College (UWC) movement.
Specialising in the two-year International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) for students aged 16-19, the college brings together more than 250 students from over 90 countries in a diverse, intercultural learning environment.
“The IBDP is widely respected by leading universities globally for its academic rigour and its emphasis on developing intellectually curious, socially responsible young people,” said Fowler.
“My visit to Dhaka reflects our commitment to engaging with education stakeholders in Bangladesh, a country with a rich talent pool and ambitious educational vision,” he added.
LPCUWC offers scholarships based on a combination of merit and financial need, with over 50 per cent of the student body receiving financial support.
These opportunities are primarily accessed through the UWC National Committee system, and Fowler encourages interested Bangladeshi students to connect with the UWC Bangladesh National Committee.
Established in 1992 as the second UWC in Asia, LPCUWC is situated on the serene outskirts of Ma On Shan Country Park in Wu Kai Sha, Hong Kong—less than an hour from the city centre.
This unique setting allows students to engage frequently with local communities while developing a deeper understanding of China’s role within Asia and the world through initiatives such as "Project Week" service trips.
As one of 18 UWC institutions globally, LPCUWC shares a mission to make education a force to unite people, nations, and cultures for peace and a sustainable future.
Fowler expressed a strong interest in collaboration with Bangladeshi educational institutions, stating: “We look forward to exploring partnerships that can create pathways for outstanding Bangladeshi students and foster meaningful cross-cultural educational exchanges”.
At LPCUWC, students and faculty are united by a shared vision to create an inclusive, compassionate, and forward-thinking community.
Since its founding, Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong, affectionately known as "The College," has been a beacon of inspiration for students from over 90 different nations.
“Beyond the classrooms, our students engage in over 70 different activities, exploring their passions, honing their talents, and challenging themselves to reach new heights,” said Dr. Fowler.
The UWC legacy connects graduates worldwide, creating a lifelong network of change-makers and visionaries. By embarking on this journey, students join a community dedicated to reshaping the world through passion, intellect, and an unwavering commitment to a more just and sustainable future.