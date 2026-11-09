Public university admission applications in January, exams to begin in February: UGC Chairman

Applications for first-year undergraduate (honours) admission at the country’s public universities will begin in January next year, while admission tests are planned for February.

The decision was made at a meeting with vice-chancellors of public universities at the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday to discuss the schedule and other related matters for the 2026–27 academic year.

The meeting discussed students’ interests, admission test schedules, publication of results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations and coordination of the admission process.

It was also decided that universities will set and announce their examination dates through mutual coordination.