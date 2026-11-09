Public university admission applications in January, exams to begin in February: UGC Chairman
Applications for first-year undergraduate (honours) admission at the country’s public universities will begin in January next year, while admission tests are planned for February.
The decision was made at a meeting with vice-chancellors of public universities at the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday to discuss the schedule and other related matters for the 2026–27 academic year.
The meeting discussed students’ interests, admission test schedules, publication of results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations and coordination of the admission process.
It was also decided that universities will set and announce their examination dates through mutual coordination.
UGC Chairman Professor Mamun Ahmed shared the decisions at a press conference after the meeting.
The UGC chairman said the number of students who passed this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations was lower than last year. More than 700,000 students passed in 2025, while the figure was slightly over 600,000 in 2026.
He said answer scripts had been evaluated properly this year, as a result of which many students did not achieve their expected results. The authorities are arranging re-evaluation of answer scripts and supplementary examinations for these students.
The government is working towards publishing the results of the re-evaluation and supplementary examinations by 31 December. The public university admission process will begin after that, he said.
Students who pass the HSC supplementary examinations or obtain revised results following re-evaluation will be eligible to sit for university admission tests.
Mamun Ahmed said vice-chancellors had been asked to take the holy month of Ramadan into consideration when setting admission test schedules.
He also urged universities that have already announced their admission test dates to reconsider their schedules in the national interest and for the convenience of students.