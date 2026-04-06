Govt not planning online classes for now: State minister

Earlier, while inspecting a school in the capital, the minister had also told journalists similar things.

A preliminary plan by the Ministry of Education had proposed six days of classes per week. Under this, it was considered to hold three days online and three days in-person on an alternative basis—meaning if one day is online, the next day would be in-person, and so on.

In the Cabinet meeting held last Thursday, it was decided that as part of the electricity-saving action plan, the Ministry of Education would discuss with stakeholders regarding the functioning of educational institutions and present a proposal in the next meeting. This decision was announced in a government hand-out on the following day.