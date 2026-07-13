Sports in primary and secondary education, 4 textbooks introduced

From the 2027 academic year, four new textbooks, two each for Classes 4 and 6, will be introduced.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has prepared a draft framework outlining the titles of the books and the subjects they will cover.

The framework is expected to be finalised within the next two to three days. In addition, from 2028 the curriculum will undergo a broader revision that will introduce more substantial changes.

Under the supervision of the NCTB, several teachers from the Institute of Education and Research at the University of Dhaka are leading the work on determining the content of the new textbooks, revising existing books and refining the curriculum. The final stage of the work is currently progressing through workshops.