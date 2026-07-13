Sports in primary and secondary education, 4 textbooks introduced
From the 2027 academic year, four new textbooks, two each for Classes 4 and 6, will be introduced.
The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has prepared a draft framework outlining the titles of the books and the subjects they will cover.
The framework is expected to be finalised within the next two to three days. In addition, from 2028 the curriculum will undergo a broader revision that will introduce more substantial changes.
Under the supervision of the NCTB, several teachers from the Institute of Education and Research at the University of Dhaka are leading the work on determining the content of the new textbooks, revising existing books and refining the curriculum. The final stage of the work is currently progressing through workshops.
According to multiple sources from the NCTB and those involved in preparing the new textbooks, two new books, one on sports and another on Bangladesh’s culture, will be introduced in Class 4.
The sports textbook will place emphasis on eight sports: football, cricket, badminton, kabaddi, chess, athletics, swimming and martial arts. It will also cover the concept of sports, their importance and benefits, and different types of games.
A chapter titled “Physical exercise and fitness” will explain warm-up exercises, stretching, free-hand exercises, breathing control and the benefits of physical exercise.
The book will also include sections on sports and mental wellbeing, sports-related accidents and first aid and new sports.
A teacher involved in the process, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo, "Students' interest in sports has declined. The book is being prepared primarily to encourage students to become more engaged in sports."
According to the preliminary decision, the “Bangladesh’s culture” textbook will contain several chapters.
A chapter titled “Me and my culture” will discuss the concept of culture, the influence of culture on personal life, personal identity and cultural identity.
The chapter “Festivals and heritage” will cover national, religious and social festivals, Pohela Boishakh, Nobanno, Victory Day, 21 February, and the importance of preserving heritage.
The Sports textbook will place emphasis on eight sports: football, cricket, badminton, kabaddi, chess, athletics, swimming and martial arts. It will also cover the concept of sports, their importance and benefits, and different types of games.
The chapter “Arts and culture” will include music, dance, drama, painting, crafts, handicrafts and the importance of cultural practice.
In addition, various chapters of the book will teach students about folk songs, folk dances, folk tales, proverbs, rural fairs, traditional games, folk heritage, traditional Bangladeshi clothing, regional diversity in clothes, ornaments and handicrafts.
Students will also learn about ethnic minority communities and other communities, their languages, clothing, festivals, lifestyles and traditions, as well as the concept of unity in diversity. The book will further cover seasonal diversity and cultural life in Bangladesh.
Another teacher who requested anonymity said that several chapters might be merged during the finalisation process. He added, "The main objective of this book will be to familiarise students with the culture of the country."
According to the preliminary framework, the Class 6 textbook “My technical education” will primarily aim to foster students' interest in technical and vocational education.
The book will cover topics including the role of skilled people in everyday life, the value of skills and professions, technical skills in daily life, problem-solving, the practical application of technical skills, changing conventional perceptions about skills, the first steps in acquiring skills, observation and understanding the correct methods, learning to work safely, the contribution of skilled people to society and national development, and building future career pathways through skills.
Another class 6 textbook, “Learning with happiness”, will present chapter-based lessons on exercising, taking care of one's body, practising humility, spending time with loved ones, appreciating the world, expressing gratitude and living a happy life.
The chapter titled “Spending time with loved ones” will explain the connection between healthy relationships and happiness, the qualities of good friends and positive people, and the harmful effects of negative companionship.
A teacher involved in the process told Prothom Alo, "One of the key objectives is to teach students a wide range of values."
Workshop held to finalise new textbooks
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated a workshop yesterday at the International Mother Language Institute to finalise the framework for the four new textbooks that will be introduced at the primary and secondary levels from the 2027 academic year.
Speaking about the four new books at the event, the Prime Minister's Adviser on Education and Primary and Mass Education, Mahdi Amin, said, "'Learning with happiness' is a philosophy of education. Just as ‘Learning with happiness’ is a subject in itself, we also want this philosophy to be reflected in every subject, whether Mathematics, Bangla, Geography or History."
Speaking about the four new books at the event, the Prime Minister's Adviser on Education and Primary and Mass Education, Mahdi Amin, said, "'Learning with happiness' is a philosophy of education. Just as ‘Learning with happiness’ is a subject in itself, we also want this philosophy to be reflected in every subject, whether Mathematics, Bangla, Geography or History."
He also expressed the view that the two textbooks on sports and culture should be more distinctive and innovative than conventional textbooks. Referring to the technical education textbook, he said its primary objective is to inspire students.
The event also featured speeches by State Minister for Cultural Affairs Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj, and State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque.
An NCTB official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo, "We had planned to finalise the contents of all four textbooks yesterday after inaugurating the workshop. However, adverse weather prevented us from doing so. We hope to complete the process tomorrow, Tuesday."