SSC answer script challenge applications end today, how to apply
Applications for the re-scrutiny of answer scripts for this year's SSC and equivalent examinations are currently underway.
The application process began on 11 August and will end today, Monday. The results were published on 10 August.
Students who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-scrutiny as usual. However, the application procedure for the re-scrutiny or challenging answer scripts has been changed this year.
Students need to visit https://rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd and enter their roll and registration numbers in the designated fields. They must then select their education board from the dropdown menu and click the ‘Submit’ button.
After that, applicants have to provide a mobile phone number. An SMS will be sent to this number once the re-scrutiny results are published.
The next screen will show the student’s subject-wise results. Students can select one or more subjects for re-scrutiny and click the ‘Pay Fee’ button.
A fee of Tk 150 will be charged for each paper. For subjects consisting of two papers, applications must be submitted for both papers.
The next screen will show the total amount payable. The fee can be paid through bKash, Nagad or Sonali Sheba. Details of the payment process can be found by clicking the ‘Help’ button on the portal mentioned above.
After paying the fee, applicants must return to the application portal and click the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application.
Students can add more subjects after submitting an application and paying the fee. In such cases, they will not need to provide their mobile phone number again.
If an application needs to be changed or amended before the fee is paid, students can click the ‘Delete’ button to withdraw the selected subjects for which the fee has not yet been paid and select new subjects.
However, once the fee has been paid, the selected subjects cannot be cancelled and the fee will not be refunded under any circumstances.
No manual applications will be accepted.