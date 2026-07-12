Primary scholarship exam results published

The results of the 2025 Primary Scholarship Examination were officially published today, Sunday. A total of 79,246 students have been awarded scholarships, including 32,965 in the Talent Pool category.

The results were announced at a press conference held at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka at noon. Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister A N M Ehsanul Hoque Milon formally unveiled the results.

Results available online and via SMS