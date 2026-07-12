Primary scholarship exam results published
The results of the 2025 Primary Scholarship Examination were officially published today, Sunday. A total of 79,246 students have been awarded scholarships, including 32,965 in the Talent Pool category.
The results were announced at a press conference held at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka at noon. Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister A N M Ehsanul Hoque Milon formally unveiled the results.
Results available online and via SMS
The Directorate of Primary Education said parents can access the results through both the official IPEMIS online portal and SMS.
The scholarship examination was held from 15 to 18 April 2026 across the country, except in the three hill districts. In Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban, the exam took place from 17 to 20 April under a separate schedule.
More than 640,000 students sat for the examination this year, including around 550,000 from government primary schools and 90,000 from non-government primary schools (kindergartens).