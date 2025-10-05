Principals, head teachers to be recruited through NTRCA
The principals and head teachers of MPO-registered non-government educational institutions will also be recruited through the Non-government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA).
Education adviser professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar confirmed this saying that an initiative has already been taken in this regard.
The education adviser disclosed this while addressing an event organised by the education ministry at the Osamni Smrity Auditorium in the capital as the chief guest to mark the World Teachers Day on Sunday.
MPO-registered teachers and staff receive a monthly government grant as salary. They are paid their basic salary and certain allowances by the government.
Currently, assistant teachers are appointed based on examinations and recommendations under NTRCA.
However, appointments to the posts of headmaster, assistant headmaster, principal, assistant principal, and staff have traditionally been made through the management committee. These appointments have faced allegations of corruption and nepotism.
Recently, the education ministry changed the long-standing rules for appointing staff in private MPO-registered schools and colleges.
Under the new rules, the management board will no longer have authority over these appointments. Instead, a committee led by the deputy commissioner (DC) will conduct examinations, evaluations, and make recommendations for appointments to these positions. No member of the management board will be allowed to serve on this committee.
Plans to appoint headmasters, assistant headmasters, principals, assistant principals, and staff through NTRCA have been under discussion for a long time. The education ministry has now taken the initiative on this matter.
The education adviser said that the initiative to appoint principals and headmasters through NTRCA has been taken to ensure that leadership in educational institutions is established based on merit.
He also noted that the process of granting MPO status to new educational institutions is underway.