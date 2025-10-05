Principals, head teachers to be recruited through NTRCA

The principals and head teachers of MPO-registered non-government educational institutions will also be recruited through the Non-government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA).

Education adviser professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar confirmed this saying that an initiative has already been taken in this regard.

The education adviser disclosed this while addressing an event organised by the education ministry at the Osamni Smrity Auditorium in the capital as the chief guest to mark the World Teachers Day on Sunday.

MPO-registered teachers and staff receive a monthly government grant as salary. They are paid their basic salary and certain allowances by the government.

Currently, assistant teachers are appointed based on examinations and recommendations under NTRCA.

However, appointments to the posts of headmaster, assistant headmaster, principal, assistant principal, and staff have traditionally been made through the management committee. These appointments have faced allegations of corruption and nepotism.