ExamBinary organises first school-level event on AI-based learning and teaching

ExamBinary, an all-in-one education platform, has organised the country’s first school-level AI-based education exhibition today, on 16 November 2025, at Monipur Uchcha Vidyalaya and College in Dhaka.

This AI-powered platform was developed to improve the quality of education in Bangladesh through its fully AI-driven ed-tech interface, leveraging evidence-based learning.

Held under the theme ‘AI-driven personalised learning for every student,’ the event brought together over a hundred students, teachers, and parents, says a press release.

A seminar titled ‘ExamBinary Future-Ready Adaptive Learning with AI’ was organised as a part of the event to demonstrate the use of artificial intelligence in school-level education.