ExamBinary organises first school-level event on AI-based learning and teaching
ExamBinary, an all-in-one education platform, has organised the country’s first school-level AI-based education exhibition today, on 16 November 2025, at Monipur Uchcha Vidyalaya and College in Dhaka.
This AI-powered platform was developed to improve the quality of education in Bangladesh through its fully AI-driven ed-tech interface, leveraging evidence-based learning.
Held under the theme ‘AI-driven personalised learning for every student,’ the event brought together over a hundred students, teachers, and parents, says a press release.
A seminar titled ‘ExamBinary Future-Ready Adaptive Learning with AI’ was organised as a part of the event to demonstrate the use of artificial intelligence in school-level education.
The seminar discussed how artificial intelligence can bring about positive changes in students’ learning patterns.
ExamBinary Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Rakib Saleh, and Co-founder, Sarzah Yeasmin, presented their innovative Mastery Loop and Weakness Mapping technologies in the seminar.
Through the use of AI technology, the platform helps students identify their weak areas and provides opportunities for subject-wise improvement. The seminar demonstrated how this advanced platform can automatically generate lecture plans, worksheets, and progress reports using AI. One of ExamBinary’s key goals is to reduce teachers’ workload while improving the quality of education. At the same time, parents can use the platform to monitor their children’s progress toward academic goals and understand their current performance levels.
“AI-driven, student-centric personalised education will prepare Bangladesh’s students to compete on the global stage,” said Rakib Saleh, Founder and CTO of ExamBinary Limited. “By engaging in 21st-century learning processes, students can make their academic journey more meaningful. This is precisely the goal that inspired ExamBinary to start its journey. We want every student in the country to reach their full potential. We also encourage teachers and parents to use technology to better support students in their journeys.”
ExamBinary Co-founder Sarzah Yeasmin stated, “The launch of ExamBinary marks a new chapter in the country’s education system. Through our platform, young talents across the country can access modern education and skill-building tools, address subject-wise weaknesses, and achieve continuous improvement through scientific and data-driven methods. We are committed to making world-class education accessible to all through AI, empowering not just students but also teachers and parents.”
ExamBinary serves as an all-in-one solution for students, teachers, and parents. The platform allows users to take mock interviews and work on problem-based solutions. It also includes a testing feature that identifies students’ strengths and weaknesses.
Using ExamBinary, students can learn through adaptive algorithms. The platform provides practice sessions and progress tracking facilities. These features help students achieve their academic goals faster and more effectively. Teachers can use the platform to prepare question papers aligned with the NCTB curriculum or global standards and plan homework and lectures accordingly.
Meanwhile, educational institutions can develop integrated student information systems with resource management tools and automated administrative processes. This will make institutional operations more efficient and enable more effective decision-making for institutional development. Parents will receive instant notifications about their children’s studies, communicate directly with teachers through the platform, access performance analytics, and track live progress. This will help parents make their children’s educational journey more coordinated and result-oriented.
ExamBinary has already completed successful pilot projects in six institutions in the United Kingdom and, for the first time in Bangladesh, has launched a mastery-based AI learning architecture. Currently, the platform supports 50,000 active students.