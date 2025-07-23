HSC, equivalent exams: New dates announced for postponed ones
Postponed HSC and equivalent examinations due to the causalities caused by the fighter jet crash at the Milestone School and College in Uttara have been rescheduled.
The exams scheduled for 22 July will be held on 17 August, and exams for 24 July have been rescheduled to 19 August.
A notification signed by SM Kamal Uddin Haider, convener of Inter Education Board Examinations Control Committee, made the announcement today, Wednesday.
According to the new routine, Chemistry second paper, Islamic History and Culture second paper, History second paper, Home Management and Family Life and Production Management and Marketing examinations scheduled to be held on 22 July will now be taken on 17 August.
The Economics First Paper and Engineering Drawing and Workshop Practice First Paper exams were to be held on 24 July. These exams will now be held on 19 August.
On Monday, shortly after 1:00 pm, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter training aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara. According to ISPR, at least 31 people were killed in the incident, and more than 150 were injured.
Earlier today, the education adviser CR Abrar said the postponed HSC and equivalent examinations of 22 and 24 July will be held in the morning and afternoon on the same day.