HSC, equivalent exams: New dates announced for postponed ones

Postponed HSC and equivalent examinations due to the causalities caused by the fighter jet crash at the Milestone School and College in Uttara have been rescheduled.

The exams scheduled for 22 July will be held on 17 August, and exams for 24 July have been rescheduled to 19 August.

A notification signed by SM Kamal Uddin Haider, convener of Inter Education Board Examinations Control Committee, made the announcement today, Wednesday.