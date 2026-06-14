HSC exam seat plan published
The seat plan for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations 2026 has been officially released. Under the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, the exams will be held across 317 centers, 309 located within the country and eight abroad.
The Dhaka Board published the seat plan on its website on Thursday. Along with the plan, the board also provided details regarding centre lists, centre codes, the names of participating colleges and their codes and the list of presiding and supervising officers.
According to the official notice, the in-charge of each centre will manage the examination process after collecting centre fees from the respective college principals. They are required to obtain confidential documents, blank answer scripts and other necessary papers from the Dhaka Education Board through the deputy commissioner.
Presiding officers must send the first part of the OMR sheets to the Dhaka Education Board’s computer centre via mail by 7:00 PM every day after the exams. Answer scripts must also be forwarded to the Controller of Examinations in accordance with the exam guidelines.
Venue centres will operate by receiving funds and documents from the main centres and must return all relevant records to the in-charge of the main centre upon completion of the exams.
The deputy commissioner will serve as the supervising officer at district headquarters, while the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) will handle supervision at the upazila level. The principal, acting principal, or a senior professor of the selected college will act as the in-charge for the HSC centres.