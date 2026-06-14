HSC exam seat plan published

The seat plan for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations 2026 has been officially released. Under the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, the exams will be held across 317 centers, 309 located within the country and eight abroad.

The Dhaka Board published the seat plan on its website on Thursday. Along with the plan, the board also provided details regarding centre lists, centre codes, the names of participating colleges and their codes and the list of presiding and supervising officers.