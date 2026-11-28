The number of seats at government medical and dental colleges across the country has increased by 270 for the 2026–27 academic session, bringing the total to 5,270. The number of medical colleges has also increased alongside the expansion of seats.

Applications for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at government and private medical and dental colleges for the 2026–27 academic session are now open. Interested students can submit their applications by 11:59 pm on 3 December. The admission test will take place on 18 December.

The number of seats at government medical and dental colleges has increased by 270 this academic year, taking the total to 5,270. The number of medical colleges has also risen.

The newly approved Narsingdi Medical College, Thakurgaon Medical College and Government Employees Medical College are among the institutions included in this year's admission process.