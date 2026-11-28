270 seats added to govt medical colleges, including 3 newly approved institutions
The number of seats at government medical and dental colleges across the country has increased by 270 for the 2026–27 academic session, bringing the total to 5,270. The number of medical colleges has also increased alongside the expansion of seats.
Applications for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at government and private medical and dental colleges for the 2026–27 academic session are now open. Interested students can submit their applications by 11:59 pm on 3 December. The admission test will take place on 18 December.
The number of seats at government medical and dental colleges has increased by 270 this academic year, taking the total to 5,270. The number of medical colleges has also risen.
The newly approved Narsingdi Medical College, Thakurgaon Medical College and Government Employees Medical College are among the institutions included in this year's admission process.
On 13 May this year, the government approved the establishment of Thakurgaon Medical College in the constituency of current President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
It became the country's 38th government medical college. A month later, on 14 June, the government approved Narsingdi Medical College in the constituency of Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain Bakul, making it the country's 39th government medical college.
On 9 November 2026, the government approved the establishment and operation of Government Employees Medical College in Fulbaria, about one kilometre from Dhaka Medical College. None of the three institutions has yet begun construction of its infrastructure.
According to a notice issued by the Directorate General of Medical Education, the country's 40 government medical colleges have a total of 5,270 seats for MBBS courses. For BDS courses, Dhaka Dental College and the dental units of eight other government medical colleges have a combined total of 545 seats.
The notice allocates 50 MBBS seats each to the three newly established medical colleges.
Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet MAG Osmani, Barishal Sher-e-Bangla, Rangpur, Sir Salimullah and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical Colleges each have 250 MBBS seats. Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura has 220 seats.
Cumilla, Dinajpur, Faridpur and Khulna Medical Colleges each have 200 seats. Gopalganj, Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College in Gazipur, Manikganj and Tangail Medical Colleges each have 125 seats.
The medical colleges with 100 seats each are Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Pabna, Jashore, Kushtia, Satkhira, Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam, Jamalpur, Patuakhali, Sirajganj and Mugda Medical Colleges.
Rangamati, Nilphamari and Sunamganj Medical Colleges each have 75 seats. Habiganj, Chandpur, Magura, Naogaon, Netrokona, Thakurgaon, Narsingdi and Government Employees Medical Colleges each have 50 seats.
BDS courses
For BDS courses, Dhaka Dental College has 110 seats, while the dental unit of Chattogram Medical College has 60.
In addition, Rajshahi Medical College's dental unit has 59 seats, while the dental unit of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College has 56. The dental units of Sylhet MAG Osmani, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Barishal Sher-e-Bangla and Sir Salimullah Medical Colleges each have 52 seats.
Common question paper
The admission policy states that all government and private medical and dental colleges across the country will hold the MBBS and BDS admission tests simultaneously using a common question paper.
Candidates who have passed their examinations through the English medium and wish to sit the admission test in English will receive question papers in English.
Admission test marks distribution and duration
The written admission test will consist of 100 questions, carrying one mark each, for a total of 100 marks, based on the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent syllabus. Physics: 15 marks, Chemistry: 25 marks, Biology: 30 marks, English: 15 marks, General knowledge, aptitude for the profession and assessment of humanitarian qualities: 15 marks
Candidates will lose 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in the written test.
Candidates who score less than 40 marks in the written examination will be considered unsuccessful. No student scoring below 40 marks in the admission test will qualify for admission to MBBS or BDS courses in the country.
The examination will last one hour and 15 minutes.
How the merit list will be determined
The admission authorities will calculate candidates' combined GPA scores from their Secondary School Certificate (SSC)/O Level/equivalent and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)/A Level/equivalent examinations out of 100 marks, using the following formula:
- SSC/O Level/equivalent GPA multiplied by 8 = 40 marks.
- HSC/A Level/equivalent GPA multiplied by 12 = 60 marks (maximum).
The authorities will prepare the merit list by adding the marks obtained in the written admission test to the marks calculated from the SSC/O Level/equivalent and HSC/A Level/equivalent examination GPAs, as outlined in Section 6.
Candidates who passed their HSC/A Level/equivalent examinations in the previous year (2025) will have three marks deducted from their total score.
Candidates who secured admission to a government medical college, dental college or medical college dental unit in the previous academic year (2025–26) will have five marks deducted from their total score when determining their position on the merit list.
Candidates must complete all admission application procedures online, carefully following the instructions provided on the website.
Detailed information about the online application process for MBBS and BDS admission, including application guidelines and admission-related instructions, is available on Medical Education and Family Welfare Division website, the Directorate General of Medical Education website, the Directorate General of Health Services website and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd website.
Important admission dates
- Online application opens: 25 November 2026.
- Online application deadline: 11:59 pm on 3 December 2026.
- Deadline for payment of the application fee: 11:59 pm on 4 December 2026.
- Admission test admit card download and colour printing: 14–17 December 2026.
- Admission test: 18 December 2026, from 10:00am to 11:15 am.
*For details of the number of seats available for MBBS and BDS courses, see here.