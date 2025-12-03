South Point student wins ‘Top in the World’ award in Mathematics

The results of the O’ and A’ Level June 2025 examination series have been published, with Ariz Anas, an A Level student of South Point School & College’s English Medium section in Malibagh, earning the prestigious ‘Top in the World’ award for securing the highest global marks in Mathematics.

Ariz, who also has a strong passion for Biology, previously won the ‘Champion of the Champions’ title twice at the National Biology Olympiad.

He represented the institution at the International Biology Olympiad in the United Arab Emirates in 2023, where he received a Merit Award, and went on to win a Bronze Medal at the 2025 International Biology Olympiad in the Philippines, says a press release on Wednesday evening.