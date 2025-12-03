South Point student wins ‘Top in the World’ award in Mathematics
The results of the O’ and A’ Level June 2025 examination series have been published, with Ariz Anas, an A Level student of South Point School & College’s English Medium section in Malibagh, earning the prestigious ‘Top in the World’ award for securing the highest global marks in Mathematics.
Ariz, who also has a strong passion for Biology, previously won the ‘Champion of the Champions’ title twice at the National Biology Olympiad.
He represented the institution at the International Biology Olympiad in the United Arab Emirates in 2023, where he received a Merit Award, and went on to win a Bronze Medal at the 2025 International Biology Olympiad in the Philippines, says a press release on Wednesday evening.
Following these achievements, he paid a courtesy call on the chief adviser of Bangladesh.
Colonel Md Shamsul Alam (Retd.), Principal of the Malibagh campus, said Ariz’s pleasant manner and positive attitude make him a source of inspiration for junior students.
He extended his best wishes for Ariz’s future success.
The institution has also demonstrated strong overall performance. The Cambridge Learner Awards, also known as the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, honour exceptional academic achievements across Cambridge qualification examinations, including the highest marks globally in various subjects.
The ‘Top in the World’ category is awarded to students who achieve the highest score worldwide in a specific subject.
South Point School & College, which began its journey in 2002 in Gulshan with 200 students, now accommodates 18,000 students across its campuses.
The institution operates under the patronage of Engineer MA Rashid, Chairman of Karnaphuli Shipbuilders Ltd., and the supervision of Hamida Ali, former Principal of Viqarunnisa Noon College.