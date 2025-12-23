DU Admission Test: Additional Metro Rail service for students
The first-year undergraduate admission test for the Science Unit of the 2025–26 academic session at Dhaka University will be held next Saturday, 27 December 2025. The test will take place from 3:30 pm to 5:00pm. For the convenience of examinees, the university authorities have made special arrangements, including additional metro rail services for students.
Dhaka University’s first-year undergraduate admission test for the Science Unit of the 2025–26 academic session will be held next Saturday, 27 December 2025. The test will be held from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm. For the convenience of the examinees, the university authorities have made special arrangements, including additional metro rail services for students.
Dhaka University’s notice on Tuesday states that the admission test for the science unit undergraduate programme will be held on 27 December 2025.
Various arrangements have been made to facilitate students who are participating in the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) admission test on the same day and have changed their centre to Dhaka for the Dhaka University Science Unit admission test.
Accordingly, three additional centres have already been set up in the Mirpur and Farmgate areas for the admission test. To ensure safe and convenient travel for the students from MIST, the interval between metro trains has been reduced. On that day, additional metro trains will operate for the students.
At the request of Dhaka University authorities, the MIST authorities have rescheduled the second-phase architecture department exam, originally set for 27 December from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm, to the following day, 28 December, from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.