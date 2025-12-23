DU Admission Test: Additional Metro Rail service for students

The first-year undergraduate admission test for the Science Unit of the 2025–26 academic session at Dhaka University will be held next Saturday, 27 December 2025. The test will take place from 3:30 pm to 5:00pm. For the convenience of examinees, the university authorities have made special arrangements, including additional metro rail services for students.

