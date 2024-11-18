46th BCS: PSC decides to republish preliminary results
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to republish the preliminary results of the 46th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examination.
BPSC said this in a press release on Monday.
It said the preliminary results of the 46th BCS examination was published on 9 May 2024. As many as 10,638 candidates cleared the test for written examinations.
But a decision has been taken to announce the results again by considering an equal number of candidates eligible for the written test with the already selected candidates with the aim of removing the possible discrimination, the release added.
PSC said all the issues related to the suspected leaks of question papers of 44th, 45th and 46th BCS exams and various non-cadre exams were discussed with utmost importance at the meetings of the newly-appointed chairman and eight members of the commission.
Later, the commission reached the decisions for the sake of maintaining transparency, fairness and neutrality in the abovementioned examinations.
According to the 46th BCS circular, a total of 3,140 officials will be recruited in this BCS including 1,682 assistant surgeons and 16 assistant dental surgeons in health cadre and 520 in education cadre.