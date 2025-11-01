Medical, dental admission guidelines published; changes include GPA, mark deductions

The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) published the Medical and Dental College/Unit MBBS and BDS Course Admission Guidelines 2025–2026, making some amendments.

The required GPA for applicants who passed both SSC and HSC (or equivalent) examinations from the science group has been reduced.

Changes have also been made in the deduction of marks for candidates who passed HSC in previous years and for those who were admitted to government medical, dental colleges, and dental units in previous years.

Additionally, in the subject-wise distribution, 5 marks have been reduced from Physics and added to General Knowledge.