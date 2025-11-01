Medical, dental admission guidelines published; changes include GPA, mark deductions
The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) published the Medical and Dental College/Unit MBBS and BDS Course Admission Guidelines 2025–2026, making some amendments.
The required GPA for applicants who passed both SSC and HSC (or equivalent) examinations from the science group has been reduced.
Changes have also been made in the deduction of marks for candidates who passed HSC in previous years and for those who were admitted to government medical, dental colleges, and dental units in previous years.
Additionally, in the subject-wise distribution, 5 marks have been reduced from Physics and added to General Knowledge.
The admission guideline, which is available on the BMDC website, will be effective from the academic year 2025–26 for admission of students to MBBS and BDS courses in all public and private medical, dental colleges, and dental units across the country.
Eligibility of applicants
1
The applicant must be a citizen of Bangladesh. Only foreign students nominated under the reserved quota by the government will be allowed to apply.
2
Applicants must have passed both SSC and HSC (or equivalent) examinations from the science group. The combined GPA of both examinations must be at least 8.5 points. In the previous academic year (2024–25), the required GPA was 9.0 points. The candidate must have passed SSC or equivalent “O Level” in the science group as a regular student and must have at least GPA 3.5 in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in HSC or equivalent “A Level” examination.
3
For admission of foreign students to government medical colleges and dental units, the total GPA in SSC and HSC/A Level or equivalent must be 8.5 (on a scale of 5) with GPA 3.5 in Biology. However, if a candidate obtains less than GPA 4.0 in any single examination, they will not be eligible to apply.
4
For admission of foreign students to private medical colleges and dental units, the total GPA in SSC or equivalent (or 10th grade/O Level in countries without SSC-level public exams) and HSC/A Level or equivalent must be 7.0, with GPA 3.5 in Biology. However, if the GPA in any individual examination is below 3.5, the applicant will not be eligible.
5
For candidates from backward communities — that is, all tribal and non-tribal candidates from hill districts — the combined GPA in SSC and HSC or equivalent examinations must be at least 8.0, and no individual GPA may be below 3.5. In this case, GPA in Biology must be at least 3.5.
6
The candidate must have passed HSC or equivalent examination in the English calendar year in which the medical and dental admission test is held or in the previous English calendar year. The SSC or equivalent examination must have been passed within the three academic years prior to the year of the HSC or equivalent examination.
For example, for the 2025–26 academic session, candidates must have passed HSC or equivalent in 2024 or 2025. Those who passed SSC or equivalent before 2022 will not be considered eligible.
Candidates who passed ‘O Level’/‘A Level’ or equivalent under foreign education systems must have their transcripts equivalated by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Candidate selection process
The GPAs obtained in SSC and HSC (or equivalent) examinations will be converted into a total of 100 marks. Based on the combined GPA from SSC and HSC and the score obtained in the national admission test, a merit list will be prepared.
For candidates who passed HSC in the current academic year, the merit score will be calculated as follows:
SSC/equivalent GPA × 8
HSC/equivalent GPA × 12
Marks obtained in the admission test
The total of these will determine the merit list.
However, for candidates who passed HSC in the previous year, 3 marks will be deducted from the total score, and for those previously admitted to government medical or dental colleges/units, 5 marks will be deducted from the total.
In the previous academic year (2024–25), 6 marks were deducted for candidates who passed HSC in previous years.
Admission test marks distribution and duration
The written admission test will consist of 100 questions, each carrying 1 mark, totaling 100 marks, based on the HSC or equivalent syllabus.
Subject-wise distribution:
Physics: 15 marks
Chemistry: 25 marks
Biology: 30 marks
English: 15 marks
General Knowledge: 15 marks
Total: 100 marks
For each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Candidates scoring less than 40 marks in the written test will be considered unsuccessful and ineligible for admission.
The exam duration will be 1 hour 15 minutes.
To see the full admission guidelines, visit here.