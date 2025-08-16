HSC: Rising negligence, incompetence on English among students

I have been working as an examiner for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) English examinations under an education board for a long time. While I will not disclose the board's name, my recent experience on evaluating answer scripts has become a reason of deep concern. Discussions with my fellow examiners have revealed the same scenario: the answer scripts of most students are disappointing, and the decline in educational standards has reached an alarming level.

In most cases, the first thing that catches the eye is meaningless and incoherent writing. There is a complete lack of proper sentence structure and basic grammar. Errors are rampant in basic topics like Subject-Verb Agreement, Tense, Preposition, and even Part of Speech. Spelling mistakes are so frequent they make an examiner's head spin. Sometimes it feels as if the students have never attended a college or bought a book because they simply do not know how to answer the questions. They cannot even write a single complete sentence correctly. They have no concept of the basic rules for writing emails, letters, applications, or paragraphs. Sometimes, an entire bundle of 50 answer scripts shows this kind of disappointing performance. It seems that students view English not as a subject to understand but merely as something trivial or easy to memorise before the exam, a subject that does not require planned or structured study.