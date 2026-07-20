Dhaka City College: Appointments of 105 out of 198 teachers found to be irregular

A government inspection has found that 105 of the 198 teachers at Dhaka City College, one of Bangladesh’s best-known private colleges, were appointed in violation of the applicable recruitment rules.

The report also alleges that the college failed to deposit more than Tk 2.8 million in Value Added Tax (VAT) and nearly Tk 300,000 in income tax into the government treasury. In addition, the college’s governing body allegedly received nearly Tk 17.5 million in honoraria in violation of regulations.

These findings are contained in an inspection and audit report prepared by the Directorate of Inspection and Audit (DIA) under the Ministry of Education.

The report was finalised on 14 July, and on 19 July DIA Director Professor M M Shahidul Islam forwarded it to the Secretary of the Ministry’s Secondary and Higher Education Division.