19th BELTA-SMUCT-THT Teacher Development Conference 2025
Teaching English in interesting times
The Department of English of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology (SMUCT), in collaboration with the Bangladesh English Language Teachers Association (BELTA) and Teachers Helping Teachers (THT) from Japan, successfully organised the 19th Teacher Development Conference 2025 on the theme “Teaching English in Interesting Times”.
The two-day conference was held in hybrid format, with an online session on Friday, 7 November, followed by the on-site session on Saturday, 8 November, 2025, at the SMUCT campus in Uttara, Dhaka, reports a press release.
The event brought together English language educators, researchers, and practitioners from across Bangladesh and abroad to explore the challenges and innovations in English language teaching in a rapidly changing world.
Professor Md Shah-E-Alam, vice-chancellor of SMUCT, inaugurated the conference and emphasised the importance of adapting to contemporary challenges in education. “Teachers must continue to learn, adapt, and innovate to meet the diverse needs of their learners,” he said. Professor Syed Azizul Huq, dean of FHSS, SMUCT, highlighted the value of such collaborations in promoting reflective teaching practices.
Ahmed Bashir, president of BELTA and professor at the Department of English, University of Dhaka, expressed his deep appreciation to all participants and collaborators for making the conference a success. “BELTA has always been a platform that connects teachers, inspires innovation, and nurtures a sense of community among English educators,” he remarked.
Patrick Dougherty, team leader of THT and dean at Akita International University, highlighted the long-standing THT-BELTA partnership, saying it “continues to foster global dialogue and shared learning among teachers.”
In his welcome address, Md Shahrear Talukder, convenor of the 19th BELTA-SMUCT-THT Teacher Development Conference and Head of the Department of English at SMUCT, thanked all participants, saying, “This conference reflects our commitment to teacher growth and collaboration. As educators, we must continue to exchange ideas, integrate technology, and develop new pedagogical approaches to meet evolving classroom demands.”
Educators participated actively in workshops on teaching methods, AI integration, curriculum design, and materials development. The 19th BELTA-SMUCT-THT Teacher Development Conference 2025 ended with a renewed sense of collaboration and commitment to enhancing English language education in Bangladesh and beyond.