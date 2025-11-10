The Department of English of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology (SMUCT), in collaboration with the Bangladesh English Language Teachers Association (BELTA) and Teachers Helping Teachers (THT) from Japan, successfully organised the 19th Teacher Development Conference 2025 on the theme “Teaching English in Interesting Times”.

The two-day conference was held in hybrid format, with an online session on Friday, 7 November, followed by the on-site session on Saturday, 8 November, 2025, at the SMUCT campus in Uttara, Dhaka, reports a press release.